Abiad discusses with EU parliamentarian ways of supporting Lebanon’s health system

NNA ndash; Caretaker Minister of Public Health, Firass Abiad, met today with European Parliament Member Nathalienbsp;Colin-Oesterle, accompanied by Simone Kahn and Lucas Grandjean, with whom he tackled several topics related to the health system in Lebanon.

During the meeting, Abiad stressed the importance of cooperation with the European Union and France, being among the largest supporters of the Lebanese health care system, especially through humanitarian work and advocating reforms in the health system. He emphasized as well the need for initial investments that the European Union can provide.

Minister Abiad also touched on the existing cooperation with several French agencies, which has allowed for improved access to many health services. He highlighted the importance of the Organization of European Cancer Institutes#39; support for the National Cancer Plan by helping to set quality standards and establishing an accreditation program for cancer treatment centers in Lebanon, which the Ministry is working to implement.

The Health Minister also outlined the challenges facing the Lebanese health care system, most importantly the presence of large numbers of displaced people hosted by Lebanon, especially with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees reducing its budget for health by 40%.

He also shed light on the difficulties resulting from the migration of specialized health workers, especially in remote Lebanese areas, and the Health Ministryrsquo;s efforts in cooperation with the European Union and France to resort to remote health services to compensate for the absence of health staff.

For her part, European MP Colin-Oesterle praised the efforts made by the Ministry of Public Health to ensure the continuity of health services amidst these tough circumstances, and affirmed the European Unionrsquo;s continued support for the health system in Lebanon. She also invited Minister Abiad to visit the main headquarters of the European Union Council in Brussels to pursue todayrsquo;s talks and meet with high-level officials.

