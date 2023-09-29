“Expo Doha 2023” opens on October 2, Lebanon partakes via a national pavilion

NNA – quot;Expo Doha 2023quot; will open next Monday, October 2, with Lebanon participating through a national pavilion and a series of economic, cultural and artistic events over a period of six months.

The exhibition adoptsnbsp;the slogan, ldquo;Green Desert, Better Environmentrdquo;, and will address four sub-themes, including modern agriculture, technology and innovation, environmental awareness, and sustainability.

Media outlets wishing to cover this event should call 961-3-252961 to coordinate and complete the accreditation process with the Expo Organizing Authority.

