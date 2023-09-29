Fri. Sep 29th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    “Expo Doha 2023” opens on October 2, Lebanon partakes via a national pavilion

    By

    Sep 27, 2023 , , , , , , ,

    NNA – quot;Expo Doha 2023quot; will open next Monday, October 2, with Lebanon participating through a national pavilion and a series of economic, cultural and artistic events over a period of six months.

    The exhibition adoptsnbsp;the slogan, ldquo;Green Desert, Better Environmentrdquo;, and will address four sub-themes, including modern agriculture, technology and innovation, environmental awareness, and sustainability.

    Media outlets wishing to cover this event should call 961-3-252961 to coordinate and complete the accreditation process with the Expo Organizing Authority.

    nbsp;

    ==========R.Sh.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Gymnastics Ireland Faces Backlash for Inadequate Apology Amidst Outrage from Parents of Young Black Girl, 10, Excluded from Medal Ceremony Video Fueling Racism Controversy

    Sep 29, 2023
    News

    Nigerian Media Mogul Mo Abudu to Give MIPCOM Keynote on Diversity and Inclusion

    Sep 29, 2023
    News

    Putin has been ignoring his generals and directing the war himself, analysts say — and has been surprisingly cautious

    Sep 29, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Gymnastics Ireland Faces Backlash for Inadequate Apology Amidst Outrage from Parents of Young Black Girl, 10, Excluded from Medal Ceremony Video Fueling Racism Controversy

    Sep 29, 2023
    News

    Nigerian Media Mogul Mo Abudu to Give MIPCOM Keynote on Diversity and Inclusion

    Sep 29, 2023
    News

    Putin has been ignoring his generals and directing the war himself, analysts say — and has been surprisingly cautious

    Sep 29, 2023
    News

    Russia is scaling back its use of the feared Ka-52 attack helicopter after Ukraine got good at taking them out: ISW

    Sep 29, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy