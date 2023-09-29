Fri. Sep 29th, 2023

    Someone Keeps Sending Russian Propagandists Severed Pig Heads

    A Russian propagandist who called for the ethnic cleansing of Ukrainians in the wake of Moscow’s full-scale invasion discovered a severed pig’s head outside his front door this week—making him the third Kremlin mouthpiece to receive such a “gift” in recent days.

    Timofei Sergeitsev, the author of an infamous column in state-run media titled, “What Russia Should Do With Ukraine,” immediately called police after finding the swine head in a black plastic bag on Tuesday night, according to Baza. He is said to have told police he’d been receiving numerous threats via email and over the phone. Sergeitsev’s genocidal takes on the war against Ukraine got him sanctioned by the European Union and Canada in early 2022.

    After news broke of his special delivery, military expert Konstantin Sivkov raised his hand to say that he too was part of the ever-expanding pig’s head club, with his neighbors allegedly finding a grisly package outside his door on Sept. 19.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

