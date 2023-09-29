Holly Willoughby left red faced as she makes accidental sex confession live on This Morning

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Holly Willoughby was left red-faced on Wednesday when she made an unintentional sexual confession live on This Morning.

Joined by co-host Ben Shephard and journalist Matthew Wright, the trio discussed why September 26 is the most popular day for babies to be born in Britain.

Holly explained that the increase in births is due to parents getting intimate over the Christmas period, which falls nine months earlier, and made a cheeky admission.

Matthew began, “There’s the combination of Christmas and the cold. My dad always said the best thing to do in the winter is to cuddle, and you always have more babies in the fall.”

Holly exclaimed, “It’s Chester’s birthday on Friday!”

The presenter and her husband, TV producer Daniel Baldwin, share three children, Harry, Belle and Chester.

“The heating wasn’t on that winter,” she giggled as everyone laughed at the admission.

Ben replied, “Congratulations on Chester. He’ll be happy that we’re talking about Christmas… is there any truth to it?’ Holly replied: ‘I can’t possibly say that.’

She looked as chic as ever on the show, wearing a pink crew-neck top and a slit-front denim skirt from Nobody’s Child.

It comes as Ben’s performance on This Morning was widely praised by fans who begged bosses to hire him as a permanent presenter.

The Good Morning Britain presenter, 48, appeared on the show alongside Holly on Monday, as the selection of co-hosts continues following the unceremonious departure of Phillip Schofield earlier this year.

It’s the first time Ben has presented the ITV daytime program in six years as he usually appears on viewers’ screens on GMB earlier in the day, but fans claimed he was a complete natural on the show.

Fellow stand-in hosts so far have included Friday hosts Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary, as well as Josie Gibson, Craig Doyle and now Ben.

After welcoming viewers, Ben spoke about his unusual appearance on the show, saying: ‘What a lovely treat Holly, thanks for inviting me. I’m on my best behavior.’

Holly joked: ‘Please don’t be too well behaved!’

Ben replied: ‘They (the bosses) told me to behave, to clean up after myself and make sure I leave the place clean and tidy.’

Holly then noted that Ben was able to sleep in today as the magazine show starts hours after his usual time on GMB.

He replied, “Sleeping in for three hours, are you kidding me? My alarm went off around 6:30-6:45 am. What is this? My face looks awake, I didn’t need an iron to sort it out.’

Holly also joked that Ben was wearing his Sunday best because he was following the smart-casual dress code, rather than turning up in a two-piece suit as normal.

Viewers went wild for Ben’s performance on the show, commenting that he would be ‘ideal’ for a permanent presenting job on the show.

One person loved the combination and said: ‘Ben Shephard, excellent choice with Holly! Definitely a keeper!’

Another agreed, saying: ‘Loved seeing Ben Shephard perform with Holly this morning. More presentable and don’t talk over the guests!’

A third mused that the show “finally got it right with Ben,” writing: “FINALLY you got it right with Ben Shephard, the best ever!!!” I’ll check again if you keep Ben.’

Another also agreed, saying: ‘Keep Ben on as permanent presenter!’

