Kallas congratulates Major General Saliba on State Security’s 39th anniversary

NNA – Caretaker Minister of Youth and Sports, George Kallas, congratulated on Wednesday the Director General of State Security, Major General Tony Saliba, marking the thirty-ninth anniversary of State Security.

Kallas hailed the contributions of this esteemed institution that guarantees the unity of Lebanon and preserves the dignity and security of its people.

He extended hisnbsp;heartfelt congratulations on this occasion and his great appreciation for the institution#39;s sacrifices, wishing its head and officers continued success in serving Lebanon.

==========R.Sh.