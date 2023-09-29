More than 50 thousand displaced persons arrive in Armenia from Karabakh

NNA – Armenian Prime Minister#39;s spokeswoman, Nazeli Baghdasaryan, reported that more than 50,000 displaced people have arrived in Armenia from the Karabakh region, according to quot;Russia Todayquot; news agency.

Baghdasaryan said in a press conference today, Wednesday: ldquo;Until 15:00 today local time (14:00 Moscow time), 50,243 displaced people crossed the Hakkari Bridge, coming from the Karabakh region.rdquo;

On September 19, Azerbaijan launched a military operation in Karabakh, describing it as ldquo;anti-terrorism measures of a local naturerdquo; to restore constitutional order. Yerevan described this as aggression, saying that there were no Armenian units in Karabakh. Through the mediation of Russian peacekeepers, an agreement was reached on a ceasefire.

Two days ago, part of the population of the Karabakh region began to leave the territory of the region, heading to Armenia.

In the Armenian city of Gors, located near the Karabakh border, a center was opened to accept the displaced.

