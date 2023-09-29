Fri. Sep 29th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Saudi Foreign Minister receives Le Drian, talks touch on Lebanese dossier developments

    By

    Sep 27, 2023 , , , , , , , , ,

    NNA ndash; The Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced through its account on platform ldquo;Xrdquo; that Saudi Foreign Minister, Prince Faisal bin Farhan, received today the French Presidentrsquo;s special envoy to Lebanon, Jean-Yves Le Drian.

    ldquo;The Saudi-French bilateral relations and ways to intensify joint coordination in many fields were reviewed, in addition to discussing the latest in the Lebanese dossier, developments on the regional and international arenas, and the efforts made in this regard,rdquo; the Saudi Ministry indicated.

    It also stated that the meeting was held in the presence of the Advisor in the General Secretariat of the Saudi Council of Ministers, Nizar bin Suleiman Al-Aloula, and Saudi Ambassador to Lebanon, Walid Al Bukhari.

    By

