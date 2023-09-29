Fayyad partakes in World Energy Summit held in London

NNA ndash; Caretaker Minister of Energy and Water, Walid Fayyad, is participating today in the World Energy Summit held in London, accompanied by a member of the Petroleum Sector Board of Directors, Engineer Wissam Shabat.

Fayyad will be delivering a keynote speech at the summit, highlighting investment opportunities in the energy sector in Lebanon especially offshore gas exploration and production, which paves the way for new licensing rounds.

Attendees at the summit include senior executives and most of the major players in the oil and gas field and the wider energy sector.

Fayyad will then move to the Egyptian capital, Cairo, to partake in the extraordinary session of the Arab Ministerial Council for Electricity organized by the League of Arab States between October 1 amp; 3, to approve items related to the common market for electricity, energy efficiency, and others.

Afterwards, Fayyad is scheduled to visit the United Arab Emirates to participate in the ADIPEC Conference at the invitation of the Emirati Minister of Energy, Suhail Al Mazrouei.

ADIPEC is one of the largest regional conferences in the field of oil, gas and energy, and is attended by about 40 ministers, in addition to senior specialists in the field of energy from all over the world.

