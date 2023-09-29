Fri. Sep 29th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Fayyad partakes in World Energy Summit held in London

    By

    Sep 27, 2023 , , , , ,

    NNA ndash; Caretaker Minister of Energy and Water, Walid Fayyad, is participating today in the World Energy Summit held in London, accompanied by a member of the Petroleum Sector Board of Directors, Engineer Wissam Shabat.

    Fayyad will be delivering a keynote speech at the summit, highlighting investment opportunities in the energy sector in Lebanon especially offshore gas exploration and production, which paves the way for new licensing rounds.

    Attendees at the summit include senior executives and most of the major players in the oil and gas field and the wider energy sector.

    Fayyad will then move to the Egyptian capital, Cairo, to partake in the extraordinary session of the Arab Ministerial Council for Electricity organized by the League of Arab States between October 1 amp; 3, to approve items related to the common market for electricity, energy efficiency, and others.

    Afterwards, Fayyad is scheduled to visit the United Arab Emirates to participate in the ADIPEC Conference at the invitation of the Emirati Minister of Energy, Suhail Al Mazrouei.

    ADIPEC is one of the largest regional conferences in the field of oil, gas and energy, and is attended by about 40 ministers, in addition to senior specialists in the field of energy from all over the world.

    nbsp;

    ==========R.Sh.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Gymnastics Ireland Faces Backlash for Inadequate Apology Amidst Outrage from Parents of Young Black Girl, 10, Excluded from Medal Ceremony Video Fueling Racism Controversy

    Sep 29, 2023
    News

    Nigerian Media Mogul Mo Abudu to Give MIPCOM Keynote on Diversity and Inclusion

    Sep 29, 2023
    News

    Putin has been ignoring his generals and directing the war himself, analysts say — and has been surprisingly cautious

    Sep 29, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Gymnastics Ireland Faces Backlash for Inadequate Apology Amidst Outrage from Parents of Young Black Girl, 10, Excluded from Medal Ceremony Video Fueling Racism Controversy

    Sep 29, 2023
    News

    Nigerian Media Mogul Mo Abudu to Give MIPCOM Keynote on Diversity and Inclusion

    Sep 29, 2023
    News

    Putin has been ignoring his generals and directing the war himself, analysts say — and has been surprisingly cautious

    Sep 29, 2023
    News

    Russia is scaling back its use of the feared Ka-52 attack helicopter after Ukraine got good at taking them out: ISW

    Sep 29, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy