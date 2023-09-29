Fri. Sep 29th, 2023

    Matty Healy Says The 1975 Will Take ‘Indefinite Hiatus’ From Live Shows Following Controversies

    Matty Healy Says The 1975 Will Take 'Indefinite Hiatus' From Live Shows Following Controversies

    British rock group The 1975 will take an “indefinite hiatus” from live shows following their current tour, frontman Matty Healy revealed at a Sacramento concert Tuesday night.

    “We love coming to this place and playing for you guys whenever we have the chance,” he told the crowd at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento. “And it’s wonderful you’re all here. After this tour, we will be going on an indefinite hiatus of shows, so it’s wonderful to have you guys with us tonight.”

    It was only the third pitstop in the band’s 60-date “Still… At Their Very Best” tour when Healy unleashed this shocking news onto the crowd. Just a month prior, the 1975 had finished another mammoth, attention-grabbing tour titled “At Their Very Best,” in support of their 2022 album Being Funny in a Foreign Language.

