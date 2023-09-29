Gilgo Beach Suspect Spending Hours a Day Studying Grim Case Details

Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office via Reuters

Rex Heuermann, the New York architect accused of slaying at least three women found near Long Island’s Gilgo Beach, revealed Wednesday that he is spending hours a day reviewing the grisly case from his jail cell.

“I’ve been averaging two to three hours a day,” Heuermann, who was handcuffed behind his back, told Judge Timothy Mazzei on Wednesday, according to PIX11. “I’m allowed up to four hours.”

The admission was the only time Heumermann spoke during his brief status hearing on his upcoming trial for the 2009 and 2010 murders of Megan Waterman, Melissa Barthelemy, and Amber Costello. Heuermann, who has pleaded not guilty to all charges against him, also remains the prime suspect in the murder of Maureen Brainard-Barnes, who went missing in July 2007.

