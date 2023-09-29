Angelina Jolie opens up about adopted daughter Zahara’s struggle to find CLOTHING that suits her skin tone – as she admits ‘as a white woman’ it had ‘never crossed her mind’ until they went shopping together

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Angelina Jolie opens up about her daughter Zahara’s struggles finding clothes that match her skin tone – and how she’s never encountered the same problem as a “white woman.”

Zahara Jolie-Pitt, 18, was born in Ethiopia and was adopted by her mother in 2005 when she was just seven months old.

Now Zahara’s troubles are coming into focus as her mother prepares to launch her fashion brand Atelier Jolie.

The range includes a silk slip dress in various nude shades – and it was her daughter who suggested the different shades.

Speak with FashionJolie, 48, admitted she wasn’t aware the fashion issues her daughter faced were even a problem until she started shopping with her.

Angelina Jolie has opened up about daughter Zahara’s problems finding clothes that match her skin tone – and how she’s never had the same problem as a ‘white woman’ (seen in January)

The 48-year-old actress (seen with Zahara in 2021) admitted that “it never occurred to her” that shopping as a person of color would trigger these experiences

“Obviously, as a white woman, I’ve never had this experience,” Jolie told Vogue. “It never occurred to me until we went shopping together and I saw that there is so much room for improvement.”

The publication notes that 84 percent of the collection is made with sustainable and ethical materials.

Speaking about her clothing range, she told the publication: ‘Sometimes the way you dress says, ‘Don’t mess with me, I’ve got my armor on.’

“But I want a woman to feel safe enough so she can be gentle. After an experience that left me injured, a therapist asked me to try wearing a loose garment. Sounds crazy, but I assumed that pants and boots conveyed a ‘tough’ look, a stronger me.

‘But was I strong enough to be gentle? Not at the time. I felt vulnerable. Now I wonder if I don’t know what my style is because at 48 I still understand who I am. I think I’m in transition as a person.’

In the interview, Angelina also revealed how becoming a mother had ‘saved’ her from a ‘much darker’ place, as she opened up about life as a ‘single mother’ following her split from Brad Pitt.

The actress opened up about how adopting her first son, Maddox, at age 26 “changed her whole life” and “taught her how to be different in this world” while talking to the publication.

She also spoke about how “wanting to live” for her six children has kept her going “lately,” seemingly referencing the bitter breakup she endured with her ex Brad, 59.

‘I was 26 when I became a mother. My whole life has changed,” she said. ‘Having children saved me – and taught me to view this world differently.

The actress, 48, realized how adopting her first son, Maddox, at age 26 “changed her whole life” and “taught her how to be in this world differently” during a conversation with Vogue

Jolie opened up about life as a ‘single mother’ after her divorce from Brad Pitt as she stunned in a graffiti-covered dress on the cover of Vogue magazine

“I think I would have met my end in a much darker way lately if I hadn’t wanted to live for them.

“They’re better than me because you want your kids to be too. Of course I’m the mother, and hopefully that safe place for them and that stability.

“But I’m also the one they laugh at – and I see them taking on so many different aspects of our family.”

Angelina admitted that she’s been feeling “a little down” lately, adding, “I don’t feel like I’ve been myself for 10 years, in a way that I don’t want to get into.”

She also said she is in the middle of a “transition as a person.”

“We had a lot of healing to do. We are still trying to find our footing,” she explained.

The star graced the cover of the magazine’s November 2023 issue in a white strapless dress covered in pink spray paint as she promoted her emerging fashion company, Atelier Jolie.

She looked fiercely away from the camera and wasted no time grabbing two bottles of paint as her long brown locks were pulled back into a tight bun.

“I don’t want to be a big fashion designer, I want to build a house where other people can become that,” she said of her new brand.

‘I hope to change many aspects of my life. And this is the forward-facing one.”

In another image from the shoot, she was subtly grinning in a yellow, silky dress with a dark cape draped over her shoulder.

A third saw her chatting with collaborator Gabriela Hearst in a black halter tank top and trousers in the same color, while a fourth showed her standing next to Helen Aboah, president and chief operating officer of Atelier Jolie, and Giles Duley, Atelier Jolie’s corporate impact advisor . in a trendy white top, wide pants and gloves.

Angelina and Brad started dating in 2005 and their romance was controversial from the start.

They met on the set of the movie Mr. and Mrs. Smith in 2005 – while he was still married to Jennifer Aniston – and almost immediately rumors broke out that he had cheated on the Friends alum.

Brad and Angelina met on the set of the movie Mr. and Mrs. Smith from 2005 (seen) and married in 2014

They welcomed three children: Shiloh and twins Vivienne and Knox. They also adopted Zahara and Pax, and Brad adopted the son Angelina had adopted before they got together, Maddox

But things came to an explosive end in 2016 after the couple had an alleged physical altercation while on a private flight with their six children. They were seen in November 2015

It was a love triangle that seemed to sweep the country – and although Brad started dating Angelina almost immediately after his and Jennifer’s split, he has furiously denied being unfaithful to his ex.

Despite the accusations of infidelity, it seemed like Brangelina was a match made in Heaven, and for more than a decade they were Hollywood’s “it” couple.

They married in August 2014 in a secret ceremony in the south of France, and welcomed three children together during their romance: Shiloh, now 17, in 2006, and twins Vivienne and Knox, now 15, in 2008.

They also adopted two more, Zahara, now 18, and Pax, now 19, and Brad legally adopted the son Angelina adopted before they got together, Maddox, now 22.

But things came to an explosive end in 2016 after the couple had an alleged physical altercation while on a private flight with their six children.

Angelina later claimed that Brad “strangled” one of the children during the horrific dispute and “punched” another in the face, leaving her and the children feeling like “hostages” and towering under a blanket in fear for hours until they landed.

She also claimed he grabbed her by the head, slammed her against a wall and at one point during the flight violently shook her, injuring her back and elbow.

Brad’s rep called Angelina’s story ‘completely untrue’ CNN initially, but then released an amended statement to the publication saying, “Angelina’s story continues to evolve every time she tells it.

“Brad has accepted responsibility for what he did, but won’t for the things he didn’t do. He has been on the receiving end of every form of personal attack and misrepresentation.

“Fortunately, the various government agencies she has tried to use against him over the past six years have made their own independent decisions. Brad will continue to respond in court as he has consistently done.”

Since breaking up, the two stars have been embroiled in one of the most publicized legal battles in Hollywood history over custody of their children, as well as the winery they once owned together.

In May 2021, after years of battling it out in court, Brad and Angelina were officially awarded joint custody of their six children, but a month later the judge’s decision was overturned.