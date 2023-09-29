Her mother was on a TV series set in Beverly Hills before working with Amanda Bynes. Her father was in the Twilight movies. Who is she?

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Her mother is a blonde bombshell whose hit TV series was set in Beverly Hills.

The actress has starred in several films and TV shows and has been receiving rave reviews lately for staying in top shape while posing in a bikini.

This young teen’s father starred in all three of the Twilight films, opposite Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart.

And she has three other sisters who are just as beautiful as she is.

The budding star was spotted this week in a new photo with her mother and siblings that was shared to Instagram.

Who is this teenager?

She is 16-year-old Fiona Eve Facinelli.

Her mother is 51-year-old Jennie Garth from Beverly Hill, 90210 fame.

Her father is 49-year-old Peter Facinelli who starred in the Twilight films.

Together they had three daughters: Luca, 26, Lola, 20, and Fiona, 16.

Jennie and Peter divorced in 2013 after twelve years of marriage.

Garth posted the adorable photo with her three children on social media with a heartfelt message.

Jennie posed with her four girls in a new Instagram post on Monday: “Happy #nationaldaughtersday to the four most exceptional women I have ever met. The sky’s the limit ladies!’

Jennie was born Jennifer Eve Garth.

She is known for her starring role as Kelly Taylor in the Beverly Hills, 90210 franchise with Tori Spelling, Shannen Doherty and Jason Priestley.

She also played Val Tyler in the sitcom What I Like About You with Amanda Bynes.

In 2012, she starred in her own reality show, Jennie Garth: A Little Bit Country on CMT.

The Father: Peter Facinelli and Garth at Fox Television’s 2002-2003 Upfront Party

Peter Facinelli is an American actor.

He played the role of Donovan “Van” Ray on the Fox series Fastlane from 2002 to 2003.

He played Dr. Carlisle Cullen in the film adaptations of the Twilight novel series.

And is also known for his role as Mike Dexter in the 1998 film Can’t Hardly Wait.

In July, Garth showed off her youthful physique as she enjoyed a sunny pool day.

The actress looked sensational in the two-piece as she took a refreshing dip in the cool water.

She accentuated her cleavage in a strappy top with pretty bow details at the front, accentuating her tan.

Jennie completed the look with matching bottoms as she showed off her toned midriff before diving off the edge of the pool.

The blonde beauty accessorized her summer swim look with large gold hoop earrings, while her tresses were swept back with the water.

Oh No: Jennie with Shannen Doherty, Tori Spelling, Jason Priestley and Ian Ziering of 90210 in March

Stunning: Garth showed off her youthful physique as she enjoyed a sunny pool day in July

She looked like she was having a blast in the Instagram clip set to Taylor Swift’s hit Cruel Summer as she talked about how sad she was that the weekend was over.

It comes after it was revealed last month that Jennie supports her former co-star and rival Shannen Doherty as she battles her newly revealed brain cancer.

DailyMail.com met the actress during a grocery run in Los Angeles. When asked if she supports Doherty, Garth replied: “Of course. Whatever she needs.”

The pair famously butted heads while starring in the ’90s teen drama, and in August 2019, Garth revealed the tension was so intense they almost got into a physical fight on set.

The rumor mill started churning again in March when some fans called out Garth for allegedly leaving Doherty out of social media posts when they both attended the ’90s Con earlier this year.

But it appears Garth is ready to put the feud behind him after Doherty recently revealed her breast cancer has spread to her brain.

Recently, her former co-star Doherty shared more insight into her ongoing battle with cancer.

She uploaded a video to social media and wrote, “January 16, 2023. Surgery. I had a tumor in my head that they wanted to remove and also do a biopsy. I’m obviously trying to be brave, but I’m terrified.”

Tough: Doherty and Garth were known to clash while starring on the ’90s teen drama, and in August 2019, Garth, 51, revealed that the tension was so intense that they almost got into a physical fight the set became embroiled

Doherty was shown in a hospital bed, wearing a gown and a cap over her hair, and appeared in good spirits before being given anesthesia.

Her caption further read: ‘This is what cancer can look like.’

She wrote: ‘The fear was overwhelming for me. Afraid of all possible bad outcomes, worried about leaving my mother and how that would affect her. Afraid that I would come out of the operation not being myself anymore.’

It comes after the actress had a CT scan on January 5 which revealed cancer cells had spread from her breasts to her brain – known as ‘brain metastases’.

According to the Mayo Clinic, breast cancer is likely to lead to brain metastases that can cause a tumor or tumors in the brain.

In March, Doherty and Garth posed for a rare photo alongside Tori Spelling, Jason Priestley and Ian Ziering at 90s Con.

Garth gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at her reunion with some of her former castmates by posting photos to social media.

She captioned her post: “It was more like Friends Con. I enjoyed seeing some familiar and friendly faces this weekend.”

But fans noticed Doherty was noticeably absent from the entire series of photos, despite being at the event.

Throwback: Tori Spelling, Shannen Doherty and Jennie Garth are pictured together at the 1992 People’s Choice Awards

Just hours later, the What I Like About You actress added another comment to her post to defend herself against accusations of a feud with Doherty. But things got worse when she misspelled Doherty’s first name twice.

‘OK. everyone needs to take a deep breath… 1. I simply didn’t have a photo of me with Shannon on my phone to add. 2. I didn’t have access to a Shannon banner backstage. As if there wasn’t one in the pile.

‘3. we had almost completely different schedules, so unfortunately we hardly saw each other. 4. Stop making assumptions when you have absolutely no idea what you’re talking about. 5. Please stop painting such a negative story. here and everywhere,” Garth wrote.

She later posted a group photo with the cast – including Doherty.