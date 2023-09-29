Fri. Sep 29th, 2023

    Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Are Forcing Girls to Care About Football

    Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Are Forcing Girls to Care About Football

    The Taylor Swift Boyfriend Cinematic Universe is rife with ambitious crossovers. There was, for instance, her dalliance this year with Matty Healy, the dirtbag lead singer of The 1975, which incensed her fans to the point of mania; and her years-ago fling with a young member of the Kennedy dynasty. But her latest love interest is in a different league altogether—literally.

    Unless you’ve been living under a rock the size of Missouri, you’re aware that Swift spent her Sunday afternoon screaming in the VIP booth at Arrowhead Stadium as she cheered on Travis Kelce, superstar tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs, and a noted Swift admirer.

    For the girls at home, it must be noted: Kelce is 6-foot-5 and hot in the most conventionally American way possible, unlike Swift’s recent spate of artistic British paramours (read: skinny dorks). There’s something so satisfying about seeing her on the arm of an adult man who actually looks like an adult man, and not someone who got lost in the stock room of Hot Topic.

