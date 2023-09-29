Bob Menendez Out on $100K Bond in Gold Bar Bribery Case

TIMOTHY A. CLARY

Sen. Bob Menendez (D-N.J.) pleaded not guilty to a raft of corruption charges in Manhattan court on Wednesday and exited on bond along with his cohort of co-defendants—including his wife.

Abbe Lowell, the attorney who defended the Democrat in his last bribery case and has more recently represented Hunter Biden, was not among the lawyers in the courtroom. That prior case ended in a mistrial, but the senator has admitted the current case against him—in which the feds reported uncovering envelopes of cash, a luxury vehicle, and even gold bars in his home that he allegedly traded his services for—represents a far tougher fight.

Nonetheless, the Democrat quietly pleaded not guilty before Judge Ona Wang, and agreed to put up a $100,000 personal bond, surrender his personal passport, and limit his contact with parties with knowledge of the case. The deal with the prosecution allows him to retain his government passport and to even travel abroad on official business, despite his stepping aside as chair of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

