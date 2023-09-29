On Wednesday, Senator Bob Menendez of New Jersey entered a plea of not guilty to federal charges. The charges allege that he received bribes in the form of cash and gold bars in exchange for utilizing his political influence covertly to promote Egyptian interests and perform favors for local business figures.

Following a brief hearing at the federal courthouse in lower Manhattan, Menendez escorted his wife, who also pleaded not guilty in the case, out of the courtroom. This came days after prosecutors unveiled an indictment detailing extensive corruption accusations against the Democratic senator. Menendez declining to respond to reporters’ questions when leaving.

During the court proceedings, Menendez addressed the charges only when prompted to confirm his understanding of them. A legal representative entered the not guilty plea on his behalf. After being indicted, Menendez was compelled to resign from his position as the chairman of the influential Senate Foreign Relations Committee. The judge granted his release on a $100,000 bond but required him to surrender any personal passports, though he may retain an official passport for government-related travel. Additionally, the judge instructed Menendez not to communicate with his co-defendants outside the presence of legal counsel, except for his wife.

The post Democratic Senator Menendez Pleads Not Guilty To Corruption Charges appeared first on Breaking911.