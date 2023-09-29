A 5G-powered wildfire-detection tool is helping first responders contain fires faster

A Pano AI camera system in Washington.

Pano AI

Pano AI was founded in 2020 by two entrepreneurs who’d witnessed wildfire devastation.

To date, their cameras have spotted more than 50,000 fires, both wildfires and prescribed burns.

With 5G, large volumes of fire data can be transmitted rapidly and sent to first responders.

Flames and smoke are a familiar sight in Washington state during fire season, a brutal period that stretches from May to October and sometimes beyond. This year, there have been at least 1,855 fires and 155,503 acres burned. Because fires can quickly transform into a massive and very dangerous problem, detecting them at their initial stage is critical.

Pano AI, a wildfire-detection startup, uses ultrahigh definition, 360-degree cameras and an artificial-intelligence platform to scan, identify, and monitor wildfires. In August, its system, operating on a 5G network, detected a fire just west of Mount Rainier. Pano AI alerted the state’s Department of National Resources, which began a partnership with the startup in March, and provided visual and location data. Help was immediately dispatched, and the fire was successfully contained to 23 acres. Pano AI estimated its alert sped up the response time by 20 to 30 minutes.

There are over 100 Pano AI systems deployed across the US and Australia. Many use a 4G wireless network, but in certain places, including Washington, the technology operates on 5G. Because the fifth generation of cellular wireless technology offers advantages over 4G, such as the ability to operate in more-remote locations, Pano AI plans to roll out more 5G-integrated systems soon: For example, in September, Rogers, a Canadian media and communications company, announced its 5G network would support Pano AI technology in British Columbia, where wildfires have become increasingly devastating. It’s set to be operational in the fall.

Pano AI’s founders wanted to do something about the climate crisis

Pano AI says it has detected over 50,000 fires — both wildfires and prescribed burns — since it launched in 2020. Sonia Kastner and Arvind Satyam, its cofounders, teamed up the year prior because of a mutual interest: innovating climate adaptations. Living in San Francisco, they had both “experienced the devastation of wildfires firsthand” and “felt a huge sense of urgency to explore solutions that could lessen the harm of wildfires,” Kastner told Insider.

A Pano AI detection image of the Flat Fire in California.

Pano AI

When they started interviewing experts in the wildfire space, they found that there was a desire for technologies that would allow people to rise to the challenge of modern wildfires. Multiple studies have found that climate change is causing increased wildfire frequency and longer wildfire seasons. Research also suggests increased temperatures and droughts are causing wildfires to burn faster and hotter — one study focused on California found climate change had increased the risk of fast-spreading wildfires by 25%.

Because there’s such a risk of wildfires growing to out-of-control proportions, experts have said early-detection technology could play an important role in catching these events before they become disasters. Considering all this, Kastner and Satyam decided to focus their efforts on wildfire detection.

They’ve developed a product that integrates multiple pieces of technology to quickly identify and contain wildfires. The hardware element, known as Pano Stations, consists of two high-definition cameras and an edge computer that includes a cellular modem. These are manufactured at a factory in San Francisco. After customers — which are typically government agencies, power-utility companies, telecom companies, and landowners such as ski resorts — define the area where they are interested in fire detection, the operations team goes out and mounts the Pano Stations on a high vantage point, such as communications towers and water tanks.

Once the cameras are mounted, they rotate 360 degrees every minute. During each rotation, 10 high-quality images are taken at different positions.

“We’re uploading 100 gigs a month per station,” Kastner said. “It’s a huge amount of data. We’re transmitting this data to the cloud, where we run computer-vision algorithms to detect smoke and fire.”

Human analysts also review AI detections and filter out false positives.

After a fire is detected, automatic push notifications are sent to customers by text and email, informing them of the location of the fire. The customers get a link to an incident report that is refreshed every minute, along with location information and a share button that doesn’t require any log-in information. The goal is to “remove any friction surrounding information sharing in those early critical moments of the fire,” Kastner said.

5G is essential to moving information about fires quickly

In Washington, where 5G is used, there are nine Pano Stations already deployed, and 12 more are expected to be installed by summer 2024.

In September, during an update on what it was like using this technology, Hilary Franz, the state’s commissioner of public lands, said: “Increased early detection through deploying technology like Pano AI means we can respond faster while fires are still small — saving lives and property while reducing costs — which is crucial as wildfires seasons get longer and more challenging.”

There are immediate ways that 5G is augmenting Pano AI’s technology, Kastner said, adding that because of its long range, “it is helping us unlock connectivity and reach remote locations that sometimes can’t be reached by 4G.”

While the cameras capture 30 frames per H.265 video — meaning this is ultra-high-definition video — when operating on 4G, the edge computer extracts just 10 JPEGs of this rich video.

“With 4G, we just don’t have enough bandwidth to upload all of that to the cloud,” Kastner said.

Because 5G has more bandwidth than 4G, Kastner also hopes it can unlock potential — specifically, the ability to upload video data into the cloud, rather than JPEG images. The team is also exploring whether they can stream video of a fire to customers.

The work, Kastner said, is incredibly rewarding.

“This is a product where we get to see the tangible impact,” Kastner said. “All fire season, every single week, we get calls saying that our alerts made all the difference. People are able to get to the fire and contain it faster. There are a number of new strategies that are being employed to address worsening fire conditions, and ours helps combat the devastation.”

