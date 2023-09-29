Josh Glick Joins Brillstein Entertainment Partners

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

In one of the first moves for Brillstein Entertainment Partners since being officially acquired by Wasserman last week, the management company has brought in Josh Glick as its first hire.

Glick joins the new, energetic banner led by co-CEOs Cynthia Pett and Jon Liebman from Grandview, where he represented major talent and literary clients for eight years.

Glick represents an array of talent and brings with him bold names like Olivia Cooke (House of the Dragon), Noah Jupe (sweet boy), Hikari (Beef), Diego Boneta (At midnight), Rupert Friend (Asteroid city) and General (Silo), among other high-profile clients.

“We are thrilled to have Josh join Brillstein Entertainment Partners,” Pett enthused in a statement. “Anyone who has worked with him knows how passionately he represents his clients. With his long-standing relationships in the industry, he will be a valuable colleague to the rest of our management team.”

His friend and colleagues at Grandview, also a management group, said goodbye to him. “Josh has always been and will continue to be a great friend and collaborator,” the Grandview partners said in a statement. “We look forward to continuing to work with him, his customers and our friends at Brillstein.”

Glick got his start in the representation business at Gersh.