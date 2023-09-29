Pennsylvania Cop Arrested For Improperly Committing Ex-Girlfriend To Mental Facility: DA

A 37-year-old Pennsylvania State Trooper faces charges after he allegedly took his ex-girlfriend into custody while falsely claiming she was a danger to herself in August. The Dauphin County District Attorney’s Office said Ronald Keith Davis, who is married and has kids, told the woman in a text message, “I know you’re not crazy, I’ll paint you as crazy,” just days before filing the involuntary commitment petition against her.

The DA’s office wrote: On September 21, 2023, the Pennsylvania State Police charged Ronald K. Davis with felony strangulation, unlawful restraint, false imprisonment, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, and official oppression. The criminal complaint and affidavit can be seen here. At the time of alleged offenses, Davis was an enlisted member of the PSP assigned to Troop L. He is married with a family in Dauphin County.

The complaint charges that Davis had an intimate relationship with the victim, M.F. He obtained a involuntary commitment for her under the Mental Health Procedures Act. Without waiting for other troopers, he took a civilian acquaintance and used substantial force upon her. The acquaintance captured the use of force on video. That video is incorporated into the probable cause affidavit.

The video and text communications with Davis show that M.F. was rational and the involuntary commitment was improper. As a result of Davis’ actions, M.F. was involuntarily committed for five days. Magisterial District Judge Rebecca Margerum conducted a preliminary arraignment on September 21, 2023. She reviewed the complaint, affidavit including the video, and heard from the defendant. After the arraignment, Judge Margerum determined that no condition or combination of conditions was sufficient to protect the public from Davis. Judge Margerum committed him to Dauphin County Prison without bail. The investigators on this case conducted a very thorough investigation. The investigators/affiants are Corporal Jeffrey Goodman and Corporal Joseph M. Short of the Pennsylvania State Police. Chief Deputy District Attorney Sarah Phillips will prosecute the case.

