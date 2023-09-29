‘Extremely Dangerous’ Suspect Sought In Killing of Baltimore Tech CEO

‘He Will Kill. He Will Rape.’ Tech CEO, 26, Named on Forbes 30 Under 30 List Found Slain in Her Baltimore Apartment

An arrest warrant has been issued for an individual described as “armed and dangerous” in connection with the homicide of a Baltimore tech CEO.

Jason Dean Billingsley, 32, is accused of first-degree murder, assault, and reckless endangerment in relation to the tragic demise of Pava LaPere.

LaPere, 26, was discovered beaten to death in her apartment complex located on the 300 block of West Franklin Street in the Bromo Arts District. LaPere was the founder and CEO of the tech company EcoMap. Acting Police Commissioner Richard Worley has urged residents to immediately contact 911 if they encounter him.

Worley said, “This individual will kill, and he will rape.”

“If you’re out there watching – hopefully you are – every single police officer in Baltimore City, the state of Maryland, as well as the US marshals, are looking for you. We will find you, so I would ask you to turn yourself in to any officer, any police station,” Worley added. “Because, we will take you into custody eventually, and then we will turn it over to the state’s attorney to prosecute you to the fullest. So please, turn yourself in.”

Baltimore Police records indicate that Billingsley had previously been arrested in 2013, 2011, and 2009 on various charges, including a sex offense, second-degree assault, and robbery.

