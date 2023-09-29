Fri. Sep 29th, 2023

    Biden Campaign Trolls Trump, Airs Ads on Fox During GOP Debate

    Biden Campaign Trolls Trump, Airs Ads on Fox During GOP Debate

    President Joe Biden’s campaign has bought airtime on Fox Business Network, Fox News, and Univision to run two new political ads before and during Wednesday night’s Republican presidential debate, The Daily Beast has learned.

    Hosted by Fox Business, the debate will be simultaneously broadcast at 9 p.m. ET on Fox News and Univision, which is showing the event in Spanish. It will be moderated by Fox anchors Dana Perino and Stuart Varney, alongside Ilia Calderón of Univision.

    Seven Republican hopefuls will take the stage, though clear frontrunner Donald Trump has once again decided to skip the event and instead will address autoworkers in Michigan at a non-union automotive parts manufacturer.

