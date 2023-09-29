Fri. Sep 29th, 2023

    First Look Inside the Historic Mass Exodus Putin Failed to Prevent

    First Look Inside the Historic Mass Exodus Putin Failed to Prevent

    Vasily Krestyaninov

    LACHIN CORRIDOR—Scores of refugees are fleeing the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh in the aftermath of a massive Azerbaijani offensive that forced the ethnic Armenian majority to give up control of the war-stricken enclave last week.

    In a first since the mass exodus began on Sunday, The Daily Beast has gained exclusive access to the Lachin Corridor, the only road linking Nagorno-Karabakh—an internationally recognized region of Azerbaijan with an ethnically Armenian population—to Armenia.

    Roughly 50,000 ethnic Armenians have fled the region within just days, traveling through the mountain road by foot, car, or in the back of dumpster trucks. Amongst the long stretch of road, some cars had broken down, leaving people stranded with no way to reach their safe haven.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

