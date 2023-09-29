Experts Identify ‘Compromises’ Made in iPhone 15 Pro Design as Cause of Overheating Issues, Users Report Temperatures Exceeding 100F

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Owners of Apple’s iPhone 15 Pro are checking the temperature of their new smartphones, claiming the devices are heating up to over 100 degrees Fahrenheit.

Several images of these temperature checks have been shared online, one of which shows a silver iPhone 15 Pro that registered 108 degrees.

The owner said he only used the smartphone for a five-minute call before it got too hot.

YouTubers are also testing the claims, with some finding that the device reached 118 degrees.

Industry experts have suggested that the overheating is due to “compromises made in the design of the thermal system to achieve lighter weight.”

A Reddit user posted a photo of his silver iPhone 15 Pro while checking the temperature on the back of the device.

While iPhones do overheat, it’s worth noting that the device typically gets hotter within the first 24 hours after setup.

Overheating may occur if you charge your smartphone with a USB-C cable and a power adapter that is not supported.

The standard is a 20W USB-C power adapter or a higher power USB-C power adapter.

Reports of the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max overheating have been circulating the web since the smartphones hit the market last week.

And some new owners are investigating the electric thermometer situation and sharing their findings online.

A Reddit user posted a photo of his silver iPhone 15 Pro while checking the temperature on the back of the device.

Another Reddit user found that their new iPhone Pro Max reached 104.3 degrees but only overheated on the left side of the device.

This X user claims that the temperature of his iPhone 15 Pro was 108F after using it. While iPhones do overheat, it’s worth noting that the device typically gets hotter within the first 24 hours after setup.

“It’s so hot I’m afraid to touch it and my leg hurts in my pocket,” users shared in a post.

“I’ve heard a lot of support about it getting warm while charging or on social media, but that’s not the case for me, my phone is actually cool to the touch when browsing and only warms slightly while charging.

“I did a full reset and restore, even tried making a phone call before restoring from my backup, and it’s always the same.”

Another Reddit user found that their new iPhone Pro Max reached 104.3 degrees but only overheated on the left side of the device.

Reports of the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max overheating have been circulating the web since the smartphones hit the market last week.

Users also find their smartphones overheating after using certain apps

A Chinese tech blogger named Geekerwan found that the iPhone Pro reaches new temperature highs in just 30 minutes.

‘The surface temperature of the iPhone 15 Pro set a new record in my iPhone experience, reaching a staggering 48°C [118]he said in a video posted on YouTube.

Geekerwan suggested the heat was coming from the A17 Pro, the new processing chip that powers AI capabilities, battery life, and more.

However, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo believes this is not the case.

Kuo is an analyst at TF International Securities who reports on Apple’s supply chain.

On Wednesday, he shared a note in which he claimed that overheating is due to the design of new smartphones, ruling out the chip theory.

Kuo’s blog noted that if the company does not fix the problem, it could affect sales of the device at a time when Apple is already dealing with a sales problem.

He also suggested that a software update could fix the overheating issue but could degrade the smartphone’s performance.