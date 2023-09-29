NASHVILLE (MNPD) – Detectives are pursuing solid leads as they work to identify and arrest the person who fired shots Tuesday night near the intersection of Lewis and Lafayette Streets. A 23-year-old woman in her eighth month of pregnancy was wounded while seated in a vehicle. She was driven to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where she is now in stable condition. Her unborn daughter did not survive.

The investigation to this point shows that a number of persons were standing on the sidewalk in the 600 block of Lewis Street. A black Nissan Maxima approached. A woman got out of the vehicle’s rear seat and discharged bear spray at the crowd, causing the people to disperse. She then got back into the car, in which the victim was the front seat passenger. A man on foot then began shooting at the vehicle. The victim was hit and driven to Vanderbilt. The Maxima left Vanderbilt and was recovered this morning on Decatur Street.

Detectives are working to confirm the identity of the shooter, a young adult who was wearing a white shirt. Anyone with information about him is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.

The spraying of the bear mace appears to be related to an on-going dispute between several females.

The post Suspect Sought After Unborn Child Killed During Nashville Bear Spray Incident appeared first on Breaking911.