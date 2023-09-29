Colorado Mom Suzanne Morphew’s Remains Found 3 Years After She Vanished

The Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office

Three years ago, Suzanne Morphew vanished without a trace on Mother’s Day after going on a bike ride, sparking a high-profile case that once involved murder charges against her husband. On Wednesday, Colorado authorities finally revealed they had found the 49-year-old’s remains.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation confirmed to The Daily Beast that investigators located human remains in Saguache County on Sept. 22 in the course of an investigation not related to Morphew’s disappearance. The remains were positively identified as Morphew on Wednesday. Authorities said no arrests had been made since the major discovery, but Morphew’s family had been notified.

“While this case has garnered attention from around the world, it has touched our community and the sheriff’s office deeply. We have never stopped our investigation and will continue to follow all leads in pursuit of justice for Suzanne,” Chaffee County Sheriff John Spezze said Wednesday. “Although locating Suzanne’s remains is a critical component of this investigation, and for her family, we are left with many more questions than answers, and it would be a disservice to conduct a news conference at this time.”

