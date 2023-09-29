Putin’s ruthless scorched earth war tactics revealed: Drone photos lay bare devastation of Russian aggression in Ukraine – as Zelensky’s soldiers recapture land in occupied Bakhmut

New aerial images show extent of damage in Bakhmut, Ukraine

A nearby village was almost completely destroyed by fighting in the region.

It comes as Ukraine is pushed to retake key city

New aerial video footage from Klishchiivka, on the outskirts of Bakhmut, shows how the battle turned the eastern Ukrainian village into a pile of rubble after months of fierce fighting.

The footage, filmed two days ago, shows the village in ruins with destroyed Russian tanks and military vehicles littering the main road.

Barely a building remains intact in the village that once housed nearly 400 people.

A rare structure that still had four walls standing had no roof. Simple walls stood like tombstones to mark the place where someone once lived.

Ukraine retook the village after months of fighting, two days after reconquering the neighboring village of Andriivka, the Ukrainian army said.

The images were shot two days ago using a drone

Bakhmut has been flattened since Russia took control of it in May

Residents of the neighboring village were forced to pick up what remained of their homes

Bahkmut was captured by Russian forces in May 2023, more than a year after Russia invaded Ukraine.

These two small towns were considered tactically important to Ukrainian forces, as they extend their gains around Bakhmut, 10 km to the north.

The village’s commanding heights provide views of the Russian-occupied town of Bakhmut and open new opportunities for Ukrainian forces to encircle the town.

It also potentially allows Ukrainians to have a better view of Russian logistics lines.

The drone footage comes after Russia struck the Black Sea region of Odessa in a drone barrage that damaged a warehouse, charred dozens of trucks and injured two drivers in fiery explosions that led to the suspension of ferry service between Romania and Ukraine, officials said Tuesday. .

Video shot from the Romanian bank of the Danube shows rapid bursts of Ukrainian anti-aircraft fire streaking across the night sky, followed by two orange fireballs exploding near the port area.

Ukraine managed to regain control of its neighbor Andriivka

The images show the village in ruins with destroyed Russian tanks and military vehicles littering the main road.

The “Ghosts of Bakhmut” prepare for their final mission

The elite sniper squad prepared for their mission at an undisclosed location

At least nine civilians killed in Ukraine and 15 people injured in past 24 hours

They were seen gearing up and readying their weapons and equipment.

Romanian border police said ferries were anchored on the Romanian banks of the Danube at Isaccea due to the attacks on Ukraine. Traffic was redirected to Galati, a Romanian town upstream of the Danube.

Ukraine’s air force said it shot down 26 of 38 drones launched by Russia overnight.

Russian forces targeted the Izmail area of ​​the Odessa region in what has become a sustained campaign to target Ukraine’s ability to export grain. Monday’s attacks killed two people at a grain warehouse in Odessa and severely damaged an abandoned high-rise hotel, officials said.

After Moscow withdrew from a UN-brokered grain deal this summer, strikes against Izmail and towns in the southern part of the Odessa region became commonplace. Attacks on cities located on the Danube were particularly damaging because this route appeared to be the most promising for continued Ukrainian exports.

At least nine civilians were killed in Ukraine and 15 people were injured in the past 24 hours, the presidential office said, as Russian strikes hit several towns near the front lines of Ukraine’s war. his slow counter-offensive.

Although neither side has released casualty figures, the counter-offensive is said to have taken a heavy toll on both sides and been devastating to the towns and villages where fighting raged.