Fri. Sep 29th, 2023

    L.L. Bean and Blundstone Teamed Up to Launch the Perfect Boot for Fall

    Sep 28, 2023
    L.L. Bean and Blundstone Teamed Up to Launch the Perfect Boot for Fall

    Some collaborations are just meant to be, and such is the case with the L.L. Bean x Blundstone boot collaboration. Cue the pumpkin spice lattes and color-changing leaves because this buffalo plaid boot is giving us major fall-fashion vibes, but you’ll want to snag a pair ASAP before they sell out from this limited-edition collection.

    The fall footwear release is Blundstone’s very first U.S. collaboration, and the results have us eager to head to the great outdoors, even those of us who are outdoor-averse. The two brands collaborated on a makeover of Blundstone’s renowned Original 500 Chelsea Boot, which happens to be a favorite of Royal Family member Kate Middleton, among other stylish celebs like Lily Collins and Daisy Edgar-Jones.

