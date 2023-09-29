Fri. Sep 29th, 2023

    MTG and Boebert Try to Out-Troll Each Other Days Away From a Shutdown

    With a government shutdown four days away, thanks largely to House Republicans’ inability to stop fighting amongst themselves, far-right Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert thought it important to focus on their pet grievances on Wednesday.

    Greene successfully used the Holman rule to attach an amendment to a short-term defense spending bill to reduce Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin’s yearly salary to $1. Austin, the first African American Secretary of Defense, was “destroying our military” and had allowed recruitment to fall to “crisis levels,” Greene huffed.

    The move was purely a stunt: She previously said she’d vote against the defense bill anyway because she objected to its inclusion of aid for Ukraine.

