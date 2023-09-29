Second Republican debate LIVE: Donald Trump skips again as seven candidates line up for crucial California showdown

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines
By Katelyn Caralle, American political reporter for Dailymail.Com in Simi Valley, California
Published: 6:00 PM EDT, September 27, 2023 | Updated: 6:00 PM EDT, September 27, 2023
Pro-Trump protesters line up outside the second GOP debate in California
Protesters lined up from the hill of the Ronald Reagan Library in Simi Valley, California, on Tuesday evening as seven Republican candidates prepared for the second debate.
The demonstrators protested Tuesday against the Republican debate in general.
But those who joined the street on the hill near the library Wednesday morning were pro-Trump demonstrators — even as Trump skips the second debate.
The signs featured images of Trump’s migshot with phrases such as: ‘Wanted for President 2024’ and ‘Never Surrender’
Doug Burgum compares himself to Reagan ahead of debate in late president’s library
South Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum is portraying himself as similar to the late President Ronald Reagan as he and six other candidates prepare for a debate on a stage at the conservative idol’s presidential library in Simi Valley, California.
“Ronald Reagan’s legacy reminds us that great things come from small towns and humble beginnings,” said Burgum, who hails from a North Dakota town of just 328 residents.
‘A reminder that it doesn’t matter where you come from; what matters is your character, your commitment to service and your commitment to overcoming difficult challenges,” the 2024 hopeful wrote.
He added in the three-part Twitter post: “40 years ago, America took a chance on a small-town boy from Tampico, Illinois. Today I ask America to put their trust in me – a small-town boy from Arthur, North Dakota. Let’s saddle up and get to work!’
Candidates prepare for the stage by getting active and listening to music
Pre-debate preparations could include hitting the gym or playing a few games of pickleball, his campaign told DailyMal.com.
The South Carolina Republican will also pray and spend time with his family. Scott is known for sometimes taking his mother with him on the campaign trail.
Meanwhile, New Jersey Governor Chris Christie is preparing for the debate by listening to some rousing songs from Bruce Springsteen.
“Once he gets on stage, the strategy is simple: listen to the questions, answer them directly and call out dishonesty when he sees it,” a campaign spokesman told DailyMail.com.
Democrats attack Trump as he skips second GOP debate for remarks in Michigan
Donald Trump is skipping the second debate — having already skipped the first — to speak to autoworkers in Michigan at 8 p.m.
The Democratic Party is focusing on the ex-president’s trip with a new ad.
“He says he stands with auto workers, but then President Donald Trump pushed through tax breaks for his wealthy friends while automakers closed their plants — and Michigan lost manufacturing jobs,” the ad reads.
President Joe Biden visited Michigan on Tuesday to make history as the first president to join the picket line with protesting workers. The trip took place just the day before Trump also headed to the Detroit area to speak to auto workers amid negotiations over higher wages and shorter work weeks.
“Joe Biden said he would stand up for workers, and he is delivering results — passing laws that raise wages and create good-paying jobs,” the Democrat’s ad notes. “Manufacturing is coming back to Michigan because Joe Biden doesn’t just talk, he delivers.”
Deep Blue California is the location for the second Republican debate of the 2024 primaries.
Kicking off at 9:00 PM ET, seven candidates will take the stage at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California for a second chance to boost their voting power against major front-runner Donald Trump – who is skipping the debate.
Those on stage are Florida Governor Ron DeSantis; biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy; former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley; Senator Tim Scott of South Carolina; former Vice President Mike Pence; former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie; and North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum.
