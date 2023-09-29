Second Republican debate LIVE: Donald Trump skips again as seven candidates line up for crucial California showdown

Donald Trump is skipping the second debate — having already skipped the first — to speak to autoworkers in Michigan at 8 p.m.

The Democratic Party is focusing on the ex-president’s trip with a new ad.

“He says he stands with auto workers, but then President Donald Trump pushed through tax breaks for his wealthy friends while automakers closed their plants — and Michigan lost manufacturing jobs,” the ad reads.

President Joe Biden visited Michigan on Tuesday to make history as the first president to join the picket line with protesting workers. The trip took place just the day before Trump also headed to the Detroit area to speak to auto workers amid negotiations over higher wages and shorter work weeks.