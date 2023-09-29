Fri. Sep 29th, 2023

    Greta Lee Is Becoming the Best Part of ‘The Morning Show’

    Greta Lee Is Becoming the Best Part of ‘The Morning Show’

    “I think she likes the mess. A lot of people do,” Stella Bak (Greta Lee) says to an advertising executive about how his wife and other viewers feel about The Morning Show’s scandal-plagued fictitious network UBA. It also sums up why the Apple TV+ drama is so damn watchable.

    Pandemonium reigns in the cutthroat television business, with the survival of legacy media company UBA taking center stage in the third season. Billy Crudup’s dialed-up-to-11 manic energy as CEO Cory Ellison is the not-so-secret (or subtle) weapon of the Apple TV+ drama, but giving him someone to work with rather than rail against—or try to contain—was a highlight of the often erratic sophomore outing. (Let’s not forget this season opened as the ball dropped at Times Square, ushering in 2020.)

    Enter Lee as Stella, a former digital media company president and the first woman to hold the position of President of UBA News. In this high-pressure environment, she digs her (designer sneaker) heels in further in Season 3, and the no-matter-what-it-takes fight to keep the studio lights on offers an opportunity to dig further into a character we don’t know much about. With her fresh off the success of a career-making turn in Past Lives, The Morning Show has figured out that Lee is the series’ real secret weapon.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

