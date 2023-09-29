Greta Lee Is Becoming the Best Part of ‘The Morning Show’

Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty/Apple TV+

“I think she likes the mess. A lot of people do,” Stella Bak (Greta Lee) says to an advertising executive about how his wife and other viewers feel about The Morning Show’s scandal-plagued fictitious network UBA. It also sums up why the Apple TV+ drama is so damn watchable.

Pandemonium reigns in the cutthroat television business, with the survival of legacy media company UBA taking center stage in the third season. Billy Crudup’s dialed-up-to-11 manic energy as CEO Cory Ellison is the not-so-secret (or subtle) weapon of the Apple TV+ drama, but giving him someone to work with rather than rail against—or try to contain—was a highlight of the often erratic sophomore outing. (Let’s not forget this season opened as the ball dropped at Times Square, ushering in 2020.)

Enter Lee as Stella, a former digital media company president and the first woman to hold the position of President of UBA News. In this high-pressure environment, she digs her (designer sneaker) heels in further in Season 3, and the no-matter-what-it-takes fight to keep the studio lights on offers an opportunity to dig further into a character we don’t know much about. With her fresh off the success of a career-making turn in Past Lives, The Morning Show has figured out that Lee is the series’ real secret weapon.

