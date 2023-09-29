Judge Tanya Chutkan Won’t Recuse Herself From Trump’s Federal Election Case

Sean Rayford/Getty Images

A federal judge said Wednesday she would not disqualify herself from presiding over Donald Trump’s federal election interference case in Washington, D.C., writing in a court filing that granting the former president’s request for recusal was “not warranted.”

The Trump team’s long-shot bid to have U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan remove herself from the case was based on a number of supposedly “disqualifying” remarks she’d made while sentencing Jan. 6 defendants. In a 20-page ruling, Chutkan called this line of argument an “inferential leap” and said her comments “certainly do not manifest a deep-seated prejudice that would make fair judgment impossible.”

She added that it “bears noting that the court has never taken the position the defense ascribes to it: that former ‘President Trump should be prosecuted and imprisoned.’ And the defense does not cite any instance of the court ever uttering those words or anything similar.”

Read more at The Daily Beast.