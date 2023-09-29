EastEnders SPOILER: Lacey Turner reveals Stacey’s desperation to rid herself of stalker Theo in tense courtroom scenes

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Stacey Slater hopes a Stalking Protection Order will finally rid her of creepy Theo Hawthorne in upcoming scenes on EastEnders.

Theo was Stacey’s client on Single Cam and quickly became obsessed with her, convincing himself that they were meant to be in a relationship.

Stacey (Lacey Turner) now fears for her safety since Theo (William Ellis) moved in next door after discovering he was her stalker.

In upcoming scenes, Stacey will appear in court as she tries to get a Stalking Protection Order entered to keep Theo away from her.

Speak with Metro.nl, actress Lacey Turner said, “I think Stacey is desperate to get this whole Theo situation over with. It’s been a nightmare for her to have him next to her, and she’s tired of living in fear.

“Nothing she says to Theo works because he’s delusional, so she hopes the court can finally leave him alone.”

“He’s done so many things, and hearing her describe them in court makes Stacey’s skin crawl. She can’t imagine that the court would hear that and not grant her a stalking protection order.”

In court, Stacey is confident that the judge will grant her the order, but Theo’s lawyer, Mr. Rath, drags her name through the mud during the hearing.

In Wednesday’s episode, viewers watched as Martin Fowler (James Bye) confronted Theo about his stalking of Stacey.

Martin banged on Theo’s front door and demanded that he come out and look at him ‘like a man’.

Theo came outside and told Martin that if he continued to harass him, he would report him to the police.

“I just want to be left alone,” Theo said, to which Martin replied, “So does she,” referring to Stacey.

Lacey has recently been involved in one of the youngest soap pregnancy storylines ever, as her on-screen daughter Lily, 12, (Lillia Turner) prepares to welcome a child.

And reflecting on how she would handle the situation in real life, the EastEnders actress, 34, has revealed she would behave in a similar way to her character.

Putting it into her off-screen family’s perspective, the star shared this week that she would support her own daughter Dusty, 3, if she were ever in the same position as a teenager.

Lily initially planned to abort the baby, but after much deliberation decided to go ahead with it, with mother Stacey and father Martin (James Bye) supporting her.

While EastEnders’ pre-teen pregnancy storyline initially raised eyebrows, the cast and writers have since shared that the circumstance is more common than many think.

“I think my reaction at first was the same as most people’s – ‘Wow, that’s young’ – but after I did some research, it happens,” Lacey said during a chat with The Sun.