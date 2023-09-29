‘PLEASE ARREST HIM, LOCK HIM UP!’ Columbus Mother Begs Prosecutors To Jail Teen Son Who Keeps Stealing Cars

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WBNS) — Car thefts across the city of Columbus continue with three incidents happening Tuesday morning. Tiffany Hammons, a mother of a teen who has repeatedly stolen cars over the last month, is now speaking out and asking for help. “I’ve been begging and pleading – please arrest him, lock him up, do something that’s going to make him pay for the things that he’s out here doing,” Hammons said.

