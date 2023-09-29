Fri. Sep 29th, 2023

    ‘PLEASE ARREST HIM, LOCK HIM UP!’ Columbus Mother Begs Prosecutors To Jail Teen Son Who Keeps Stealing Cars

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (WBNS) — Car thefts across the city of Columbus continue with three incidents happening Tuesday morning. Tiffany Hammons, a mother of a teen who has repeatedly stolen cars over the last month, is now speaking out and asking for help. “I’ve been begging and pleading – please arrest him, lock him up, do something that’s going to make him pay for the things that he’s out here doing,” Hammons said.

    Read the full story from WBNS here.

