Sep 29th, 2023

    Chilling Video Shows Girl, 3, Shooting Herself While Relative Celebrates Football Touchdown

    Chilling Video Shows Girl, 3, Shooting Herself While Relative Celebrates Football Touchdown

    MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. (WPLG) – In-home surveillance video showed a 3-year-old girl shooting herself at a home in southwest Miami-Dade’s Goulds area while a relative was supposed to be watching her. Instead, police say 23-year-old Orlando Young was watching a football game. It happened Saturday at a home in the 11000 block of Southwest 220th Terrace.

    VIDEO REPORT:

    Read the full story from WPLG here.

