Fri. Sep 29th, 2023

    News

    Murdered Tech CEO Was Passionate Go-Getter Who Wanted to Change the World

    By

    Sep 28, 2023 , , , , ,
    Murdered Tech CEO Was Passionate Go-Getter Who Wanted to Change the World

    Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/EcoMap

    Everyone in Balitmore’s tech scene knew Pava LaPere.

    “When you can be known in a town just by your first name, that says something,” one mentor, Delali Dzirasa, told The Daily Beast. “It’s like Madonna. When you say ‘Pava’ … everyone knew who you were talking about. Everybody loved Pava.”

    Another adviser, Mac Conwell, said the 26-year-old tech CEO’s “goal was to help as many people as she could, to be a champion for those who were forgotten and not given the chances they deserved.”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Gymnastics Ireland Faces Backlash for Inadequate Apology Amidst Outrage from Parents of Young Black Girl, 10, Excluded from Medal Ceremony Video Fueling Racism Controversy

    Sep 29, 2023
    News

    Nigerian Media Mogul Mo Abudu to Give MIPCOM Keynote on Diversity and Inclusion

    Sep 29, 2023
    News

    Putin has been ignoring his generals and directing the war himself, analysts say — and has been surprisingly cautious

    Sep 29, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Gymnastics Ireland Faces Backlash for Inadequate Apology Amidst Outrage from Parents of Young Black Girl, 10, Excluded from Medal Ceremony Video Fueling Racism Controversy

    Sep 29, 2023
    News

    Nigerian Media Mogul Mo Abudu to Give MIPCOM Keynote on Diversity and Inclusion

    Sep 29, 2023
    News

    Putin has been ignoring his generals and directing the war himself, analysts say — and has been surprisingly cautious

    Sep 29, 2023
    News

    Russia is scaling back its use of the feared Ka-52 attack helicopter after Ukraine got good at taking them out: ISW

    Sep 29, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy