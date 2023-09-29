Murdered Tech CEO Was Passionate Go-Getter Who Wanted to Change the World

Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/EcoMap

Everyone in Balitmore’s tech scene knew Pava LaPere.

“When you can be known in a town just by your first name, that says something,” one mentor, Delali Dzirasa, told The Daily Beast. “It’s like Madonna. When you say ‘Pava’ … everyone knew who you were talking about. Everybody loved Pava.”

Another adviser, Mac Conwell, said the 26-year-old tech CEO’s “goal was to help as many people as she could, to be a champion for those who were forgotten and not given the chances they deserved.”

