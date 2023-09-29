Fri. Sep 29th, 2023

    News

    Ex-GOP Congressional Candidate Nabbed For Blowing Donor Cash on Vacations

    By

    Sep 28, 2023 , , , , , ,
    Ex-GOP Congressional Candidate Nabbed For Blowing Donor Cash on Vacations

    Kyle Grillot/AFP via Getty Images

    Omar Navarro, the MAGA internet personality who repeatedly failed to oust Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) from Congress, was slapped with a whopping 43 federal charges on Wednesday for allegedly spending his donors’ money to fund trips to Las Vegas, California’s wine country, and more.

    Navarro, 34, is accused of he funneling tens of thousands of dollars in campaign donations back to himself—sometimes through a friend and his mom, who are also caught up in the scandal.

    Federal prosecutors also announced Wednesday they’d arrested Navarro’s 59-year-old mother, Dora Asghari, and his 34-year-old friend, Zacharias Diamantides-Abel. They’re accused of “conspiring with Navarro to convert campaign donations to personal use” and face a combined eight counts of wire fraud and one count of conspiracy each.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Gymnastics Ireland Faces Backlash for Inadequate Apology Amidst Outrage from Parents of Young Black Girl, 10, Excluded from Medal Ceremony Video Fueling Racism Controversy

    Sep 29, 2023
    News

    Nigerian Media Mogul Mo Abudu to Give MIPCOM Keynote on Diversity and Inclusion

    Sep 29, 2023
    News

    Putin has been ignoring his generals and directing the war himself, analysts say — and has been surprisingly cautious

    Sep 29, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Gymnastics Ireland Faces Backlash for Inadequate Apology Amidst Outrage from Parents of Young Black Girl, 10, Excluded from Medal Ceremony Video Fueling Racism Controversy

    Sep 29, 2023
    News

    Nigerian Media Mogul Mo Abudu to Give MIPCOM Keynote on Diversity and Inclusion

    Sep 29, 2023
    News

    Putin has been ignoring his generals and directing the war himself, analysts say — and has been surprisingly cautious

    Sep 29, 2023
    News

    Russia is scaling back its use of the feared Ka-52 attack helicopter after Ukraine got good at taking them out: ISW

    Sep 29, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy