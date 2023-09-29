Ex-GOP Congressional Candidate Nabbed For Blowing Donor Cash on Vacations

Kyle Grillot/AFP via Getty Images

Omar Navarro, the MAGA internet personality who repeatedly failed to oust Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) from Congress, was slapped with a whopping 43 federal charges on Wednesday for allegedly spending his donors’ money to fund trips to Las Vegas, California’s wine country, and more.

Navarro, 34, is accused of he funneling tens of thousands of dollars in campaign donations back to himself—sometimes through a friend and his mom, who are also caught up in the scandal.

Federal prosecutors also announced Wednesday they’d arrested Navarro’s 59-year-old mother, Dora Asghari, and his 34-year-old friend, Zacharias Diamantides-Abel. They’re accused of “conspiring with Navarro to convert campaign donations to personal use” and face a combined eight counts of wire fraud and one count of conspiracy each.

