Katie Holmes steps out in plain blue sweatshirt and baggy white sweatpants for light shopping in NYC

The 44-year-old actress wore a plain blue sweatshirt and baggy white Alo sweatpants as she ran some light errands

The Dawson’s Creek star completed her casual outfit with black Adidas sneakers and accessorized with black sunglasses.

The single mother has 17-year-old daughter Suri with ex-husband Tom Cruise, 61

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Katie Holmes stepped out in a sporty outfit while out and about in New York City on Tuesday.

The 44-year-old actress wore a plain blue sweatshirt and baggy white Alo sweatpants as she ran some light errands.

The Dawson’s Creek star completed her casual outfit with black Adidas sneakers and accessorized with black sunglasses.

Katie had her long brunette hair pulled back with loose strands and soft bangs framing her face.

She let her natural beauty shine with just a touch of makeup.

Sporty style: Katie Holmes stepped out in sporty style while out and about in New York City on Tuesday

Katie carried a white shopping bag, flowers and a handbag as she strolled down the sidewalk.

The single mother has 17-year-old daughter Suri with ex-husband Tom Cruise, 61.

Tom and Katie married in November 2006 and she filed for divorce in June 2012.

It was the first divorce for Katie and the third for Tom.

Katie has custody of Suri, who has been estranged from her father since 2013, a year after he and Katie divorced.

An insider told DailyMail.com in March that Tom ‘plays no part in (Suri’s) life’ – after it was previously revealed the pair have not seen each other for years.

However, the source noted that Tom will pay for her college tuition, as per his top-secret divorce agreement with his ex-actress.

According to their divorce documents, Tom agreed to pay Katie $400,000 per year until Suri turned 18 years old.

Solid colors: The 44-year-old actress wore a plain blue sweatshirt and baggy white Alo sweatpants as she ran some light errands

Black sneakers: The Dawson’s Creek star completed her casual outfit with black Adidas sneakers and accessorized with black sunglasses

Single mother: Katie, seen at New York Fashion Week earlier this month, has a 17-year-old daughter with ex-husband Tom Cruise, 61

The documents also state that Tom agreed to pay all of Suri’s expenses, including “medical, dental, insurance, educational, college and other extracurricular expenses.”

“Tom has always maintained his responsibilities when it comes to financial obligations to Katie and Suri,” the source told DailyMail.com.

However, the Mission Impossible franchise star is not present in Suri’s life.

According to another insider, Katie hasn’t let Tom’s decision not to see Suri affect her parenting.

‘Raised by a single mother in New York has made Suri who she is. Katie has always put Suri first and Suri loves her mother more than anything,” the source told DailyMail.com.

“She’s a smart girl and she’s turning into a very intelligent, mature woman. She has a very close group of loyal friends and knows exactly where she comes from.’

Last year there was a trailer for a rom-com starring and directed by Katie, Alone Together, which featured Suri singing Blue Moon on the soundtrack, while her mother praised her daughter as “the best.”

Katie spoke to Yahoo Entertainment about her decision to have Suri sing the two songs, telling the station, “I always want the highest level of talent.”

“So I asked her. She is very, very talented. She said she would do it and she recorded it, and I let her do her thing,” Katie said.

Katie also said she hired Suri to sing in another film she directed called Rare Objects, which was released earlier this year.