Fri. Sep 29th, 2023

    News

    GOP Candidates Attack Trump for Skipping Second Debate

    By

    Sep 28, 2023 , , , , ,
    Mike Blake/Reuters

    Running out of time to make the 2024 GOP primary actually competitive, presidential candidates decided to take a new and novel strategy at the second primary debate on Wednesday night: Actually criticize the race’s frontrunner.

    Within the first minutes of the debate, both Chris Christie and Ron DeSantis complained about Donald Trump’s decision to skip the event.

    When asked about the impending government shutdown, Christie said the former president had a responsibility to show up and be held to account over his administration’s budget-busting policies.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

