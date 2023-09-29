79% of Iowa Republicans say they would vote for a candidate OTHER than Trump – as he skips another debate and recovers from brutal fraud ruling

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Iowa Republicans are torn over whether Donald Trump should be the Republican nominee for president, according to a new poll.

The CBS/YouGov survey showed that 79 percent of voters would vote for a candidate other than the former president.

Twenty percent of voters say they are only considering Trump, while 48 percent are choosing between the former president and other candidates.

Meanwhile, 31 percent don’t plan to vote for him, leaving 79 percent open or determined to vote for a candidate other than the front-runner.

But the same poll, conducted between September 15 and 24, also found that members view Trump as leading the pack in the Hawkeye State.

In New Hampshire, 23% of voters are committed to supporting Trump, while 43% are keeping their options open and 34% are only considering candidates other than Trump, according to the poll.

Despite the numbers, Trump still holds a significant lead over his competitors when voters were asked who they would vote for if the election were held today.

In Iowa, Trump reportedly has the support of 51 percent of Republicans, with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in second with 21 percent and U.S. and United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley in third with 8 percent. hundred.

In New Hampshire, Trump leads with 50 percent, DeSantis with 30 percent and Haley with 11 percent.

The poll is based on representative samples of 1,011 registered voters in Iowa and 943 in New Hampshire.

Samples were weighted by gender, age, race, education, and geographic region based on the U.S. Census current population, as well as past votes.

Among those surveyed, 62 percent of Republicans in Iowa and 53 percent of GOP voters in New Hampshire identified the debates as a “major factor” in helping them choose someone to support.

Trump, the first Republican presidential candidate to skip the first debate, will also be absent from the second debate stage in California, instead holding an event in the battleground state of Michigan.

The battleground for the second Republican presidential debate will be narrower than the first.

Seven candidates have qualified for Wednesday night’s debate at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in California, the Republican National Committee announced, confirming that former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson did not make the cut this time .

The debate comes after Judge Arthur Engoron issued a scathing summary ruling that Donald Trump and his company engaged in fraud.

To qualify for the second debate, candidates had to obtain at least 3% support in two national polls or 3% in a national poll as well as in two polls from four of the early voting states: Iowa, New Hampshire , Nevada and South Carolina.

White House candidates also needed at least 50,000 unique donors, including at least 200 from 20 states or territories.

They also had to sign an RNC pledge promising to support the party’s eventual nominee.

As the debate began, former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie attacked Trump for skipping the debate.

Citing a comment from Mike Pence that accused politicians like Vivek Ramaswamy of dysfunction within the GOP, Univision’s Ilia Calderón asked Christie: “If the government shuts down, should voters blame populist Republicans?”

“Everyone who is in Washington DC is sent there to do the job and they haven’t been able to do it for a very long time,” Christie responded.

He blamed the Biden administration and the Trump administration for increasing the national debt and, therefore, increasing inflation.

He then criticized Joe Biden for hiding “in his basement”, while Donald Trump “hides behind the walls of his golf clubs”.

“He should be in this room answering questions from the people you talked about who are suffering,” said Christie, one of the few outspoken Trump critics on stage.

Engoron ruled that Trump committed years of fraud in building the real estate empire that catapulted him to fame and the White House, after prosecutors accused him of inflating property valuations with lenders and to have reduced them with the tax authorities.

In response, the former president told Truth Social that it was “a very sad day for the New York State justice system.”