Taylor Swift to Watch Travis Kelce Play Again on Sunday in New Jersey: Reports

Swifties and Sunday Night Football are about to go from strange bedfellows to a match made in heaven.

For Taylor Swift, one Kansas City Chiefs game just wasn’t enough. After all but breaking the internet by appearing in a luxury suite at Arrowhead Stadium to cheer on Travis Kelce last Sunday, the singer-songwriter is set to do it all again—this time in New Jersey, according to multiple reports.

Both Front Office Sports’ Michael McCarthy and NFL Insider Jordan Schultz reported on Wednesday night that the “Cruel Summer” singer plans to attend the Chiefs’ matchup against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on Sunday. The news will no doubt fuel both the rampant rumors of the pair’s burgeoning “Love Story,” as well as ticket prices to the game, with the so-called Swift effect having already caused sales of Kelce-themed merch to spike nearly 400 percent.

