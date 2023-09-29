Nikki Haley Flames Vivek Ramaswamy: ‘I Feel a Little Bit Dumber’

Reuters

Nikki Haley didn’t hold back when going after Vivek Ramaswamy in Wednesday’s second GOP debate, flaming her fellow presidential hopeful for having a TikTok account despite its ties to China.

In response to a question on why he joined the social platform after a dinner with the influencer Jake Paul, Ramaswamy explained that posting to TikTok was necessary to reach young voters and win back the White House. Haley scoffed at the response and unleashed on Ramaswamy in a rant.

“This is infuriating because TikTok is one of the most dangerous social media apps that we could have and, honestly, every time I hear you, I feel a little bit dumber for what you say,” she quipped.

