Elon Musk wants Mitch McConnell out

Elon Musk (left) and Mitch McConnell (right).

Chesnot via Getty Images; Chip Somodevilla via Getty Images

Elon Musk is adding his voice to the chorus of calls for Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell to relinquish power over the GOP and step down.

“Seriously, it’s time for Mitch to move on,” Musk wrote on Wednesday in a post on X, previously known as Twitter.

In a follow-up post, Musk posted a clip of McConnell freezing during a press conference in August.

McConnell, 81, was seen freezing up and looking disoriented while answering questions at two recent press conferences, sparking concerns over his health.

In July, McConnell had to be whisked away from the podium when he abruptly stopped speaking during the Senate Republicans’ weekly press conference. He later returned to take questions, where he assured reporters that he felt “fine.”

And in August, McConnell froze up again at a press conference in Kentucky. A spokesperson for McConnell later said McConnell “felt momentarily lightheaded and paused during his press conference,” per Politico. This was also the press conference that Musk referred to in his September 27 post on X.

But McConnell appears unfazed by both episodes. During a press conference on September 6, McConnell said he plans to serve out the rest of his electoral term.

“I have no announcements to make on that subject. I’m going to finish my term as leader and I’m going to finish my Senate term,” McConnell said, per Politico.

Musk’s post on Wednesday isn’t the first time the billionaire has weighed in on the effectiveness of aging politicians.

In July 2022, Musk called for former President Donald Trump’s retirement from politics. Trump celebrated his 77th birthday in June.

“I don’t hate the man, but it’s time for Trump to hang up his hat & sail into the sunset,” Musk wrote in an X post on July 11.

Musk proposed setting an age limit for the US presidency in a separate post on the same day.

“Also, I think the legal maximum age for start of Presidential term should be 69,” Musk wrote.

To be sure, Musk does appear to prefer younger politicians like presidential hopeful and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Back in November, Musk professed his support for DeSantis in an X post. Musk then hosted DeSantis’ campaign launch on X in May, which was riddled with technical glitches and delays.

Representatives for Musk and McConnell did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Insider sent outside regular business hours.

Read the original article on Business Insider