Sydney Fish Markets crane collapse: Massive thump heard as multistorey crane crashes at Glebe

Structure collapses at Sydney fish markets

Emergency services are now on site

A multi-storey crane has collapsed at the new Sydney Fish Markets construction site.

It is understood the crane crashed into the Bridge Road port site at Blackwattle Bay in the Glebe around midday on Thursday.

Local business owner Earl White works across the road and said he heard a “thud” when the crane collapsed.

There are a number of ambulances at the scene and photographs from the scene show workers exiting the site.

A man in his 30s was reportedly treated by paramedics for minor back injuries and taken to the Royal Prince Alfred Hospital.

Another witness told 2GB radio that the structure “cut up to the second level with the scaffolding” of the construction site currently being redeveloped.

Sydney’s new fish markets are expected to be unveiled in the second half of 2024.

Police have blocked roads surrounding the scene and are expected to remain closed for several hours while the damage is assessed.

One eastbound lane of Bridge Road is currently closed at Wentworth Park.

This will likely cause significant traffic delays as rush hour approaches.

Safe Work NSW is reportedly investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

More soon.