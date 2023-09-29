Aboriginal Australians – including elders and little boys and girls – ask the country to vote ‘Yes’ to the Voice in slick new ad

<!–

Anthony Albanese has launched a new advert for Voice to Parliament in which Aboriginal people ask voters to vote Yes.

The advert was filmed in Alice Springs and features six Indigenous Australians urging the community to vote Yes.

A little boy and a little girl each say: “please vote Yes for my people”.

Mr Albanese shared the latest video on his Facebook page, writing: “The Voice is an idea that came from Indigenous Australians.

“It’s time to listen, vote yes on October 14.”

The official One Voice campaign, Yes23, rolled out several new ads this month targeting moderate and undecided voters.

As support for The Voice continues to decline in polls, its supporters hope the tide will turn as ordinary Australians begin to pay more attention to the proposition.

The new advert serves to combat online media reports that Indigenous Australians living in regional and remote communities say they do not know enough about the proposal.

Daily Mail Australia this month visited the remote APY lands in South Australia’s far northwest, where many locals said they hadn’t even heard of The Voice .

There is a “Voices to Government factsheet” on the wall of the general store in Pukatja, the Lands’ largest township, but few shoppers appear to have read it.

Two friends say “vote yes” in the ad

And Monica Morgan, CEO of the Yorta Yorta Nation Indigenous Corporation, said Indigenous people in the isolated community of Cummeragunja on the NSW-Victorian border were not given enough details about what exactly the Voice is and how it will work to improve their situation. lives.

“In truth, I don’t think there was enough information provided to Cummeragunja,” she recently told NITV’s The Point.

“I say you can do whatever you want, but at the end of the day, it’s a white vote, it’s not a black vote.”

Now that Parliament has sat for the final time before the referendum, campaign members say it is the perfect opportunity to remind Australians that they believe this is not a political issue.

The percentage of Australians in favor of the referendum continues to decline, leaving Tasmania the only state remaining in the Yes camp.

This is the second video this month in which the Yes23 campaign has promoted Voice to young Indigenous children.

Just 10 days ago, a new advert launched as part of a $20 million TV blitz in which a young Indigenous boy asks Australians to think about a series of simple questions about his future.

“Will I grow up in a country that hears my voice? Will I live as long as other Australians? asks the little boy.

“Will I be able to go to a good school? Will I be able to learn the language of my people? Will I be seen beyond the sporting field, recognized by the decision-makers of our country?

“Yes it’s possible.”

Soft no voters will be targeted over the coming weeks, and there will be a concerted attempt to educate members of the public who are not yet engaged in the debate.

Although the Yes23 campaign has been active on social media and run advertisements in the past, it is significantly ramping up its efforts between now and the referendum.

It’s a change of pace for the campaign, which initially focused on celebrity endorsements before moving to sharing the stories of everyday people.

The adverts are running alongside Uluru’s hit You’re the Voice Dialogue advert featuring John Farnham’s famous song.