Slain Tech CEO Was Reportedly Found on Her Apartment Building’s Rooftop

A 26-year-old tech CEO featured in Forbes’ 30 Under 30 list was reportedly found dead on the roof of her Baltimore apartment building on Monday with signs of blunt-force trauma.

Citing sources with knowledge of the investigation, the Baltimore Banner reported that police found Pava LaPere on the roof of the West Franklin apartment complex around 11:30 a.m. Police say that the Johns Hopkins University graduate, who was reported missing earlier that day, showed signs of “blunt-force trauma,” but that the Medical Examiner’s Office is working to determine an exact cause of death.

It was not immediately clear why LaPere, the founder of EcoMap Technologies, which assembles data for free platforms, was on the roof. But the grisly discovery spurred a manhunt on Tuesday for Jason Dean Billingsley, a 32-year-old who police described as “armed and dangerous.” It’s not clear if LaPere knew Billingsley, who is wanted on several charges, including first-degree murder, assault, and reckless endangerment. Police announced a $6,000 reward on Wednesday for information leading to his arrest.

