Aussies visiting Bali get brutal reminder about the island’s dos and don’ts after tourist’s ‘immoral’ public sex act caught on CCTV sees him deported and blacklisted

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A tourist who was caught performing a sex act in public by an irate Bali resident was swiftly deported and blacklisted from Indonesia, to remind visitors to the tropical paradise of the crackdown on tourist behavior.

The Italian man, 35, was filmed on CCTV having sex with a Balinese woman in a residential alley in Kuta on September 9.

It is understood the man, identified only as LS, met the woman at a nightclub and the pair decided to return to a hotel.

However, they couldn’t wait and ended up performing a sex act in front of a couple’s house.

A man inside was alerted to the couple’s presence by his dog’s repeated barking.

A 35-year-old Italian man was expelled from Bali for committing a sexual act in public (photo, surveillance video of the Italian man and the Balinese woman)

He initially thought the man was urinating before realizing he was with a woman.

“It turned out that when we checked the CCTV, they were having sex,” the man’s wife, Ayu Purwita, told a local media outlet. Detik Sulsel.

Ms Purwita said the two men “jumped over a fence and ran away”, but police were able to identify and arrest LS from CCTV footage. The woman he was with was not arrested.

The Italian’s visa was due to expire on October 3, but he was deported on a flight to Rome via Kuala Lumpur.

His name will be on the Indonesian immigration blacklist for the next six months and may be extended for another six months at any time at the discretion of the authorities.

“The person concerned will be subject to administrative immigration action in the form of deportation and their name will be placed on the deterrence list,” said Sugito, head of Ngurah Rai’s immigration office.

More than 200 people were deported from Bali between January and August this year, including 12 Australians, Yahoo News Australia reports.

The Italian (center) was deported and blacklisted from Indonesia for at least six months

This number represents a significant increase from 2022, when a total of 188 people were evicted throughout the year.

Bali tourists will soon be given a list of ‘do’s and don’ts’ upon arrival on the island following local frustration over unpleasant visitors.

The list will prevent travelers from claiming they don’t know local laws when they misbehave and is part of a wider crackdown, which also includes a “specialist tourism task force”.