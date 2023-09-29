Clarence Thomas and the Mystery of the Missing Book Royalties

Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Getty

Pay Dirt is a weekly foray into the pigpen of political funding. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Thursday.

When Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas released a 2021 Kindle and Audiobook version of his best-selling 2007 memoir, a powerful longtime friend pitched in to juice the sales.

But even with that boost—which The Daily Beast reported came from conservative dark money mastermind Leonard Leo—the sales apparently didn’t take. At least, that’s according to Thomas’ 2021 financial disclosure, which listed no royalty income.

Read more at The Daily Beast.