Look at me, Timothee Chalamet! Kylie Jenner joined her single sisters Kim, Khloe and Kendall for ‘thirst trap’ bikini shoot in Cabo as romance was secretly heating up

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Kylie Jenner may have taken some smoldering thirsty photos during her family vacation to Cabo San Lucas for her boyfriend, actor Timothee Chalamet.

The episode opens with almost the entire family taking a vacation to Cabo San Lucas, which was filmed in late March 2023, just two months after Jenner, 26, and Chalamet, 27, first met in January 2023 during Paris Fashion Week .

While the Dune actor is mentioned or even referenced in the episode, Jenner is seen taking several thirst quenching sessions with her sisters, which were taken just weeks after they were first reported as a couple in early April.

The thirst trap photo conversation started the night before at dinner, where Khloe told her sisters, “I want people to know I’m single,” while Kris added, “I think you need a great photo.”

Kim adds: ‘Do you know what we need for that? We need a bikini photo tomorrow. We look so good and we just say, ‘Tell us you’re single, without telling us you’re single.’

Kylie’s Photos: Kylie Jenner may have taken some smoldering thirst-quenching photos during her family vacation to Cabo San Lucas for her boyfriend, actor Timothee Chalamet

First meeting: The episode opens with almost the entire family taking a vacation to Cabo San Lucas, which was filmed in late March 2023, just two months after Jenner, 26, and Chalamet, 27, first met in January 2023 during the Paris Fashion Week

Couple: While the Dune actor is mentioned or even referenced in the episode, Jenner is seen taking several thirst-quenching photos with her sisters, which were taken just weeks after they were first reported as a couple (seen above at the US Open in September) in early April.

Thirst trap: The thirst trap photo conversation started the night before at dinner, where Khloe told her sisters, “I want people to know I’m single,” while Kris added, “I think you need a great photo.”

Kendall says she loves it, adding during dinner, “Who needs a boyfriend when you have sisters?”

The next morning, all the sisters took bikini photos by the pool, with Kylie, Kim and Kendall all wearing almost identical black bikinis, while Khloe opted for a black swimsuit.

‘We always enjoy going on family outings. We love being together, we love just being silly. We don’t do anything, but it’s so much fun. So we want to take some thirst-quenching photos, why not?’ Khloe says in confession.

Kim and Kylie are both wearing very similar (if not identical) black string bikinis, with the photographer saying, “You look like twins.”

Kendall comes running in in another black bikini, as Kylie joins Kendall in confessing, “These are our years, Kendall. I’m 25, you’re like 30′, which offends Kendall.

“Kylie, that’s so rude. I’m 27. I’ve got two good years left in me,” Kendall says, while Kylie adds, “You’re basically 30, so when I turn 27 you can call me 30 too… but by then you’ll be 40 . . .’

All four sisters pose on the stone steps, with Kim, Kendall and Kylie in black bikinis and Khloe in a black swimsuit, while Kendall doesn’t want to let it go, adding: “I’m literally 22 months older than you.”

Just weeks after the trip, DeuxMoi labeled them a “new couple” before new photos revealed Jenner’s black Range Rover parked outside Chalamet’s Beverly Hills home in mid-April.

Strike a pose: Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner pose in Cabo

The next morning: The next morning, all the sisters took bikini photos by the pool, with Kylie, Kim and Kendall all wearing almost identical black bikinis, while Khloe opted for a black one-piece

Twins: Kim and Kylie are both wearing very similar (if not identical) black string bikinis, as the photographer says: ‘You look like twins’

Running: Kendall comes running in another black bikini, as Kylie joins Kendall in confessing, “These are our years, Kendall. I’m 25, you’re like 30′, which offends Kendall