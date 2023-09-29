Kim Kardashian dances around in sexy string bikini as she reveals she’s ‘manifesting’ new lover after failed Kanye West marriage and Pete Davidson split

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Kim Kardashian reveals she’s ‘manifesting’ a new relationship while also dancing in a thong bikini on season 4 of The Kardashians.

The season opened with a short montage of footage from both the premiere and future episodes, including a mysterious shot of Kim seemingly in front of the Little White Chapel in Las Vegas.

“I can act like an asshole, guys, so watch out,” Kim says while apparently sitting on her private plane, letting her pose for photos in front of the famous 24-hour chapel.

She also snapped some scintillating bikini photos of the thirsty bikini by the pool during the family’s luxury vacation, where they stayed at fashion designer James Perse’s home.

Kim’s ‘manifesting’ of a new man comes after her failed marriage to Kanye West and her nine-month relationship with Pete Davidson.

The thirsty photo discussion started the night before at dinner, where Khloe says, “I want people to know I’m single,” while Kris adds, “I think you need a great photo.”

Kim adds: ‘Do you know what we need for that? We need a bikini photo tomorrow. We look so good and we just say, “Tell us you’re single, without telling us you’re single.”

The next morning they are seen taking several bikini photos by the pool, which the sisters posted to Instagram in late March.

‘We always enjoy going on family outings. We love being together, we love just being silly. We don’t do anything, but it’s so much fun. So we want to take some thirst-quenching photos, why not?’ Khloe says in confession.

Kim and Kylie are both wearing very similar (if not identical) black string bikinis, with the photographer saying, “You look like twins.”

Kendall comes running in in another black bikini, as Kylie joins Kendall in confessing, “These are our years, Kendall. I’m 25, you’re like 30′, which offends Kendall.

“Kylie, that’s so rude. I’m 27. I’ve got two good years left in me,” Kendall says, while Kylie adds, “You’re basically 30, so when I turn 27 you can call me 30 too… but by then you’ll be 40 . . .’

All four sisters pose on the stone steps, with Kim, Kendall and Kylie in black bikinis and Khloe in a black swimsuit, while Kendall doesn’t want to let it go, adding: “I’m literally 22 months older than you.”

Although Kim hasn’t officially seen anyone since her breakup with comedian Pete Davidson and her divorce from Kanye West, she did hint last season that she might be considering dating a mystery man in New York City.

In the third episode of The Kardashians season 3, Kim was having dinner with Scott when she opened up about the man they called “Fred.”

Kim reveals that her friends wanted her to meet someone recently, and they went to New York… although they censored the name of Kim’s, “place” she’s going to, “a private room downstairs.”

There is speculation in headlines that Kim was spotted sneaking out of a New York City hotel after visiting her ex Pete Davidson, but she insists Pete wasn’t there.

“But it was where I would have my secret dinners with Pete and he’s probably like, I know what she’s up to,” Kim jokes.

Scott says he won’t even ask who the man is, but will instead call him “Fred,” asking if he “meets the standards?”

“Oh, so meets the standards, yeah,” Kim says, showing Kim’s confession, smiling as she texts someone who she eventually confirms is “Fred.”