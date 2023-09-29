Latest Politics News: Labour compelled to reverse course on private school plans due to their ineffectiveness

Sir Keir Starmer has insisted he is not launching an “attack” on private schools with his plans to impose VAT on fees if Labor wins the next general election.

“We have to do something about the terrible state of our schools,” he told the BBC’s Political Thinking with Nick Robinson podcast.

“It is not an attack on private schools. It just means that an exemption you had is going away.”

Sir Keir also told private schools that they do not have to pass on additional costs to parents in the form of fee increases.

He said: “The school does not have to pass this on to parents in fees. And each of the schools will have to ask themselves if that is what they want to do.”