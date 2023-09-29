Fri. Sep 29th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Lebanon’s MoFA offers Iraq condolences over I’ll-fated Hamdaniya wedding fire

    By

    Sep 28, 2023 , , , , ,

    NNA – Lebanonrsquo;s Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Thursday announced in a statement that it has received ldquo;with great sorrow and sadness the news of the painful incident that occurred in Iraqrsquo;s Hamdaniya district in Nineveh, which turned a wedding into a funeral and led to the death and injury of dear ones.rdquo;

    ldquo;Deep and sincere condolences from the government of Lebanon to the people of brotherly Iraq, especially to the bereaved families of victims, wishing a speedy recovery for those wounded and injured.quot;

    By

